Manchin pushes to delay tax credits for electric vehicles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is trying to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law. Manchin says Treasury Department guidelines allow manufacturers in Europe and other countries to bypass requirements that significant portions of EV batteries be produced in North America. Release of the West Virginia senator’s legislation coincided with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s visit to the Washington, D.C., Auto Show on Wednesday to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to boost EVs. Tax credits of up to $7,500 per vehicle are intended to spur EV sales and domestic production of vehicles and batteries while reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.