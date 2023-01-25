Head of main Florida power company retiring amid controversy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The leader of Florida’s primary electric company is stepping down after it became embroiled in controversy. Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy will step down on Feb. 15. He will be replaced by Armando Pimentel, a top executive with its parent company, NextEra Energy. Since Silagy took over FPL in 2011, it has almost eliminated coal-burning power plants and moved toward cleaner sources of energy. The controversy stemmed from documents leaked to two newspapers showing the company hired a political consulting firm that ran sham candidates to siphon votes. It also spied on a Jacksonville columnist who wrote critically of the company.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.