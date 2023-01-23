Russia expels Estonia ambassador amid ‘destroyed’ relations

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it’s expelling Estonia’s ambassador and the country’s diplomatic mission will be headed by a charge d’affaires. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre was ordered to leave the country by Feb. 7. The statement said that Estonia’s diplomatic representation from now on will be downgraded to a charge d’affaires heading the mission in Moscow. The ministry said that the move was made in retaliation for Estonia’s “new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.”

