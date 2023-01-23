Elevate Prize expands to 12 winners in 2023 for strong field

NEW YORK (AP) — The winners of this year’s Elevate Prize include social entrepreneurs who help Detroit children prepare for school, build technology labs in rural Kenya, and improve road safety in India. The Elevate Prize Foundation announced 12 winners Monday, instead of the usual 10, because there were so many strong candidates the selection committee couldn’t narrow the field further, foundation chairman and founder Joseph Deitch told The Associated Press. Each winner will receive a $300,000 unrestricted grant to continue their work and $200,000 in support services to help them reach a wider audience, as part of the foundation’s goal to “make good famous.”

