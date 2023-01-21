Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s government has declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining. The decree was signed by Brazil’s health minister late Friday. It has no expiration date and allows for hiring extra personnel. The decree determines that the team in charge has to publish reports regarding the Indigneous group’s health and general well-being. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also created a multiministerial committee to be coordinated by his chief of staff for an initial period of 90 days. He is traveling to Roraima state capital Boa Vista where many ill Yanomami have been admitted to specialized hospitals.

