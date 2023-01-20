Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys have visited Kosovo and Serbia as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions and help secure a reconciliation agreement between the two. Envoys from the United States, the European Union, France, Germany and Italy met with Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Kosovo and in Belgrade with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday. EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said a proposal presented to Pristina and Belgrade last year remains “the best way” for the normalization of Kosovo-Serbia ties. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo’s statehood.

By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

