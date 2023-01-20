Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case

BANGKOK (AP) — A suspect wanted in in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme famously involving a small New Jersey delicatessen has agreed to voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket. Peter Coker Jr., a partner at a financial services company in Hong Kong., is sought by U.S. authorities on charges of fraud and shares manipulation in connection with two companies, Hometown International and E-Waste Corp, that had been traded over the counter. Two other men indicted on the same charges, were arrested in the United States last year. Hometown International, whose sole asset was a delicatessen in Paulsboro, New Jersey, had a valuation of about $100 million.

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and GRANT PECK Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.