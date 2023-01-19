WVa governor’s family coal firm agrees to reclaim mines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to reclaim three large surface mines in southwestern Virginia to settle a lawsuit with environmental groups. Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club announced the settlement Thursday with A&G Coal Corp. Under the federal court settlement, the reclamation of about 50,000 acres at all three sites in Wise County will be done in stages. The final one would be completed by December 2025. The groups say compliance with the agreement will be enforceable by a court order and calls for penalties if conditions aren’t met.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.