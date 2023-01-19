Poland reviews security after divers found near key port

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has requested a security review of strategic infrastructure after three foreign divers were rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the divers without conducting a detailed interrogation. Security experts say the divers’ presence in the Gulf of Gdansk raised concerns given the high tensions with Russia over energy deliveries. Polish media say the divers had Spanish identity documents. They were rescued early Sunday after they sent a distress message when their unregistered boat malfunctioned. Poland’s prime minister said Thursday that he had requested the security services to produce a detailed report on the incident.

