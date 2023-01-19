Penguin Classics, Marvel to issue new editions of 3 comics

NEW YORK (AP) — Bestselling authors Leigh Bardugo, Jerry Craft and Rainbow Rowell are contributing forewords to new editions of three famed Marvel Comics series. Penguin Classics is teaming with Marvel on Penguin Classics Marvel Collection, which already includes “Black Panther,” “Captain America” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Three new books will be out Sept. 12: “The Avengers,” with a foreword by Bardugo; “Fantastic Four,” with a foreword by Craft; and “X-Men,” with a foreword by Rowell. Series editor Ben Saunders said in a statement that “these volumes provide unique, single-volume introductions to the first decade of The Avengers, the original X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.”

