Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines

Walgreens has ended a limit it imposed recently for online purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products. The drugstore chain said improved supplies prompted it to lift its restriction of six purchases. The company had placed no limit on in-store purchases. Both Walgreens and CVS Health said last month they had restricted purchases of some children’s medicines that don’t need a prescription due to supply issues. CVS Health put a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online. Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for an update Tuesday morning.

