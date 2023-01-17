Jim Ratcliffe’s firm INEOS to bid for Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS is ready to make an offer to United owners the Glazer family, who outlined their willingness to sell the Premier League club in November. INEOS told The Associated Press that “we have formally put ourselves into the process.” Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in Britain is a United fan and has previously indicated a desire to buy the club.

