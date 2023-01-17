Japan court again acquits ex-execs over Fukushima disaster

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has found three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company not guilty of negligence over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdowns and subsequent deaths of more than 40 elderly residents during their forced evacuation. The Tokyo High Court’s ruling Wednesday upheld a 2019 lower court decision that also acquitted the three former top TEPCO officials noting that a tsunami of that magnitude was unforeseeable. The acquittal followed a series of divisive decisions in civil lawsuits and disappointed and angered dozens of Fukushima residents and their supporters who attended the ruling or gathered outside the court.

