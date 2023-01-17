Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa says Chancellor Olaf Scholz will appoint a regional official as the new defense minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht. The defense minister-designate, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’ Social Democrats, and has been serving as interior minister of Lower Saxony since 2013. The 62-year-old Pistorius will have to steer the project of modernizing Germany’s military and oversee expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Pistorius will also quickly be thrown into the deep end of the new job. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to visit Berlin this week and then host a meeting of allies at the Ramstein Air Base in western Germany.

