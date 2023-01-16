Poland’s PM calls on Germany to send more weapons to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he wants the German government to supply a wide range of weapons to Ukraine. He also voiced hope that Germany would soon approve a transfer of battle tanks to strengthen Ukrainian defense against Russian forces. The comments by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday come as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces mounting pressure to approve German-made battle tanks for Kyiv. Germany’s government has given Ukraine substantial military aid since Russia invaded. But Berlin has also faced criticism for not sending more. Morawiecki said that he believes that the German government would respond to growing international pressure to provide battle tanks to Ukraine as Russia carries out relentless attacks on civilian targets.

