Germany’s defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
By GEIR MOULSON and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernization programs and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine. Lambrecht said in a statement Monday that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. She said that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy. Lambrecht said that “the valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground.” Lambrecht has been defense minister since Olaf Scholz became chancellor in December 2021. Scholz described her last month as “a first-class defense minister.” A government spokesperson said Scholz had accepted her resignation.