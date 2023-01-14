Skip to Content
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion

ERKELENZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people are demonstrating in persistent rain to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined the demonstrators as they protested the clearance of Luetzerath, walking through the nearby village of Keyenberg and past muddy fields. On the sidelines of the protest, police said people broke through their barriers and some got into the Garzweiler coal mine. As the demonstration took place, the clearance of Luetzerath was well advanced.

