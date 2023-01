BOSTON (AP) — The home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins will be known as the TD Garden through 2045. TD Bank and the building’s owner, Delaware North, announced a 20-year extension for the arena naming rights. The agreement began in 2005 and had been set to expire in 2025. The bank will also be featured on the Bruins’ helmets through the 2044-45 NHL season. Financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

