American Airlines boosts outlook after busy holiday season

DALLAS (AP) — Planes have been full recently and fares are up, which is good for airlines. American Airlines is raising its forecast of revenue and profit in the fourth quarter. American said Thursday that it earned $1.12 to $1.17 per share in the quarter, nearly double its previous forecast. The airline says revenue was 16% or 17% above the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic. Officials at American say they probably picked up some business over the holidays because of massive cancellations at rival Southwest Airlines. But that was offset by the fact that American canceled some flights too when a severe winter storm swept across the U.S. around Christmas.

