Scandal-hit EU assembly set to move on anti-corruption plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Parliament official says the president of the EU assembly wants to clamp down on the activities of former lawmakers and lobbyists in response to a major corruption scandal. The move would prevent lawmakers from representing businesses or governments soon after their term ends. The official said Wednesday that Parliament President Roberta Metsola also wants to make publicly available the names of parliamentarians who are sanctioned for misbehavior. Belgian authorities last month arrested four people on charges of corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organization. The authorities suspect the alleged mastermind of taking gifts or cash from Qatar and Morocco. The countries deny involvement.

