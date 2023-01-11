Report: Oil price cap takes small slice of Russia war chest

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Russia’s still making plenty of money from oil sales despite a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major democracies. Researchers at Helsinki’s Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in report Wednesday that the cap is too lenient at $60 per barrel. Lowering it could take away much of the Kremlin’s tax revenue that’s paying for the invasion of Ukraine. Still the price cap and a ban on most oil shipments to Europe are costing Russia an estimated 160 million euros a day. That’s a lot, but Russia is still taking in around 640 million euros a day.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.