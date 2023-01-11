Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County has been terminated by a federal bankruptcy court. The move allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange’s brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. That will be a massive undertaking. There is FTX branding on the arena’s roof, on the basketball court, over many of the entrances, on the polo shirts worn by security personnel and even on many of the electronic cards employees use to gain access to the facility.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.