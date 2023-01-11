Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A South Korean solar panel maker says it will invest more than $2.5 billion in two Georgia factories. The Qcells unit of Hanwha Solutions will build a new 2,000-worker factory in Cartersville and hire 500 more workers for a third phase of its factory in Dalton. Both towns are northwest of Atlanta. President Joe Biden and other officials are hailing the announcement. They highlight that the Cartersville factory will build solar panel components usually made in China. A new tax law last year provides incentives for companies to build such components in the United States. Qcells projects it will supply about 30% of total U.S. solar panel demand by 2027.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.