Flight delayed or canceled? Experts share some advice

Thousands of travelers were stranded at U.S. airports due to an hours-long computer outage. If a flight is canceled, experts say most airlines will rebook you on the next available flight. But if you choose to cancel the trip, airlines must provide you with a full refund. If your flight is delayed, airlines don’t have to provide meal vouchers or hotel rooms, but some will, so you should ask. If a flight is delayed so long that you no longer want to take it, you may be entitled to a refund.

