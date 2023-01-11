Cyber incident hits UK postal service, halts overseas mail

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s postal service says it has been hit by a “cyber incident” that’s temporarily preventing it from sending letters or parcels to other countries. Royal Mail reported on its website Wednesday that international export services are “experiencing severe service disruption” without providing further details. The company said it’s “temporarily unable to dispatch items to overseas destinations.” It recommended customers hold on to mail destined for outside the country while it works on fixing the problem. Royal Mail says some customers may experience delay or disruption to items already shipped for export.

