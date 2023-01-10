US will require detailed safety plans at charter airlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say they’re going to require more operators that carry air passengers to adopt so-called safety management systems. Those are programs that detail how companies identify potential safety problems and address them before accidents occur. Such programs are already required for big airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it also plans to require their adoption at charter airlines, air-tour operators and aircraft manufacturers. The acting administrator of the FAA says safety-management programs will reduce accidents and save lives.

