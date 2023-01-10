Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher Lai ask to meet UK PM

HONG KONG (AP) — A lawyer for jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai says her team has asked for an urgent meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement. He is fighting collusion charges under a Beijing-imposed national security law and faces up to life in prison if convicted. The meeting request is the latest attempt from his legal team to urge the British government to step into the case. Last month, the team also called for the U.K. government to help secure Lai’s release ahead of his trial. Sunak’s spokesman said the legal team met with Minister for Asia Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.