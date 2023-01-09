Feds reviewing Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring

DETROIT (AP) — A tweet from Elon Musk indicating that Tesla might allow some owners who are testing a “Full Self-Driving” system to disable an alert that reminds them to keep their hands on the steering wheel has drawn attention from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it asked Tesla for more information about the tweet. Last week, the agency said the issue is now part of a broader investigation into Teslas using the Autopilot driver assist system that have crashed into emergency vehicles. Tesla has been beta testing “Full Self-Driving” using untrained owners since 2021. Earlier this year the company said 160,000 were participating. Tesla didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

