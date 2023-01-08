UN gathering seeks aid for Pakistan after devastating floods

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is hosting a conference to help Pakistan cope with fallout of last summer’s devastating flooding that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced about 8 million others. It was a climate disaster blamed in part on the impact of climate change. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariz was joining U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in-person on Monday. World leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron were taking part virtually. Pakistan says $16.3 billion is needed to help rebuild and recover. The conference has shaped up as a test case of just how much the rich world will pitch in to help developing-world nations like Pakistan manage the impact of climatic swoons.

