Ukrainian startups bring tech innovation to CES 2023
By JAMES BROOKS
Associated Press
Las Vegas (AP) — The past year has been difficult for startups everywhere, but running a company in Ukraine during the Russian invasion comes with a whole different set of challenges. Clinical psychologist Ivan Osadchyy brought his Knopka connected medical device to this year’s CES show in Las Vegas in hopes of getting it into U.S. hospitals. His is one of a dozen Ukrainian startups backed by a government fund that are at CES this year to show their technology to the world. Karina Kudriavtseva of the government-backed Ukrainian Startup Fund, says all of the country’s startups have kept going since Russia’s invasion almost a year ago.