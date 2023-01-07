Drugstores make slow headway on staffing problems

Drugstore chains are still trying to find enough employees to put a stop to temporary pharmacy closures. More than a year ago, a rush of vaccines, virus tests and a busy flu season overwhelmed many drugstores. The stores have made improvements. Major chains now routinely close pharmacy counters for lunch. They’re dangling signing bonuses and raising pay. They also are spreading out workloads. Experts say more customer patience and bigger changes may be needed. One says there isn’t a pharmacist shortage. He says there’s a shortage of pharmacists who want to work in high-stress environments.

