Peloton to pay $19M in fines over dangerous treadmill defect

NEW YORK (AP) — Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive has agreed to pay roughly $19 million in fines related to its delay in reporting a defect for its treadmills that caused one death and multiple injuries, the federal consumer watchdog said Thursday. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the fine resolves the agency’s charges that Peloton knowingly failed to immediately report to the agency, as required by law, that its Tread+ treadmill contained a defect that could create a substantial product hazard and created an “unreasonable risk of serious injury to consumers.” The civil penalty also settles charges that Peloton knowingly distributed recalled treadmills in violation of the Consumer Product Safety Act.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.