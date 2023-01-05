German regulator: winter gas shortage increasingly unlikely

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s network regulator says a gas shortage is “increasingly unlikely” this winter, but is cautioning that it remains important to use the fuel sparingly. The Federal Network Agency said in its daily report on Thursday that it views the situation as “less tight than at the beginning of the winter.” It had described the situation as “tight” since Russia started reducing gas deliveries to Germany in June. The agency stressed that “a deterioration of the situation still cannot be ruled out.” Germany rushed to find replacements for Russian gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is building several liquefied natural gas terminals and has made a big effort to fill its gas storage facilities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.