Salesforce, Coinbase rise; Microsoft falls
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Salesforce Inc., up $4.81 to $139.59.
The cloud computing software company is laying off about 10% of its workforce in the latest round of job cuts in the tech industry.
Progress Software Corp., up 44 cents to $51.41.
The business software maker is buying MarkLogic for $355 million.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $11.94 to $103.92.
Chinese regulators said the e-commerce giant’s finance affiliate Ant Group can raise $1.5 billion for its consumer finance unit.
Vimeo Inc., up 14 cents to $3.62.
The video hosting platform is reportedly cutting jobs.
Geron Corp., up 79 cents to $3.19.
The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging study update for a potential blood cancer treatment.
Microsoft Corp., down $10.48 to $229.10.
Wall Street is worried about growth for the technology giant’s cloud computing and software products.
Coinbase Global Inc. up $4.10 to $37.70.
New York announced a $100 million settlement with the cryptocurrency exchange over compliance issues.
Southwest Airlines Co. up $1.02 to $33.62.
The airline is offering frequent flyer points and apologies to travelers who were caught in its surge of canceled flights over the holidays.