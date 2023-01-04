How to plan a Disneyland trip for the Disney100 celebration

The Walt Disney Company is whipping up new attractions to mark turning 100 years old. Celebrations at Disney’s original Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, kick off on Jan. 27 with the return of the short-lived Magic Happens parade, a new nighttime show with fireworks, and a new Mickey-themed ride. Disney experts advise hitting the new Mickey ride as early as possible and scoping out parade and fireworks viewing spots before the shows. Before buying tickets, do your research on ticket types and prices and decide whether the line-skipping services are worth adding to maximize your time at the parks.

