Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey’s gas terminals

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia. Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and the Turkish gas transmission company Botas signed a 13-year deal on Tuesday that grants the Balkan neighbor access to Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas. Bulgaria, which ahead of Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine was almost fully dependent on Russian gas, is looking for alternative gas supplies at reasonable prices after Russia cut off deliveries in April over Sofia’s refusal to pay in rubles, the Russian currency.

