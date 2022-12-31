Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. The utility was already facing scrutiny for its recommendation to replace some aging coal-burning power plants with natural gas. Then several coal and gas units had problems just before Christmas as the arctic blast brought strong winds and freezing temperatures. Critics of the utility say the problems that resulted in rolling blackouts are another reason to reconsider investing billions in new gas plants and pipelines.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

