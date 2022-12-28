Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass, COVID-19 tests for travelers

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is scrapping some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travelers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues. The move comes as Hong Kong is preparing to reopen its borders with mainland China next month. China had imposed harsh restrictions and snap lockdowns to stamp out the virus. But in recent weeks it has relaxed measures in a sudden U-turn from its stringent “zero-COVID” policy that aimed to stamp out the virus. Hong Kong’s leader announced Wednesday that close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 will also no longer need to isolate. The relaxed measures will take effect from Thursday. Masks, however, will still need to be worn in public unless residents are exercising.

