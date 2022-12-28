Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia say a fire burning through a hotel casino has killed at least 10 people and injured 30 others. Videos posted on social media showed people apparently jumping from windows to escape the fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in a town on the Thai border. Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze that started late Wednesday and was still burning Thursday morning. The police chief in Banteay Meanchey province said 360 emergency personnel were sent to the scene and rescue teams were looking for victims. He said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Thai PBS said 50 Thais were trapped in the casino complex and local hospitals were treating patients.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.