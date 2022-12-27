Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and the removal of the military threat to Russia. Lavrov said Tuesday that otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” Lavrov also falsely accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict will last. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak responded that “Russia needs to face the reality.” Moscow insists its military gains and the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula can’t be ignored. Ukraine has said that it won’t negotiate with Russia before the full withdrawal of its troops.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.