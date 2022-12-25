Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, say residents must boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. City officials urged residents in a Christmas Day statement to “check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem.” The burst pipes come months after the water system in Jackson partially collapsed over the summer. The state capital city has about 150,000 residents. The city says crews are making repairs, but it has not provided an estimate of how long the disruption might last.

