Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — An explosion hit a propane gas storage unit on the Moroccan coast, sending balls of flames into the sky. No casualties were reported in the fire Thursday in Mohammedia, an Atlantic port 15 kilometers north of Casablanca. According to local authorities, five tank trucks were destroyed in the fire. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the blaze. Some nearby residents were evacuated temporarily while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, according to local media.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.