Nike, FedEx rise; Pebblebrook, Calavo Growers fall

Calavo Growers Inc., down $4.87 to $29.

The annuity and insurance underwriter rejected a buyout offer from Prosperity Group Holdings and Elliott Investment Management.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co., up $2.25 to $45.37.

The amusement park operator is reportedly under pressure from activist shareholder Land & Buildings.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $2.46 to $23.38.

The hotel investment company cut its financial forecast.

Nike Inc., up $12.57 to $115.78.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.