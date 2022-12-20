US probes reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency says it is investigating allegations that Hertz rented vehicles to customers without getting required recall repairs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that it has information indicating Hertz rented vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls. The agency says that would violate the federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act. A congressional provision stops companies from renting vehicles unless recall repairs have been made. The measure was originally named the Raechel and Jacqueline Houck Safe Rental Car Act. The sisters were killed in a 2004 head-on crash when a power steering hose defect in a rented Chrysler PT Cruiser caused a fire and the car went out of control.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.