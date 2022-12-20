EU probes Broadcom’s $61B VMware buy on competition concerns

LONDON (AP) — Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $61 billion deal to buy cloud technology company VMware faces careful scrutiny from European Union regulators who said they’re concerned the deal could limit competition. The EU’s executive Commission said Tuesday it has opened an in-depth investigation because of concerns the acquisition would restrict competition for some Broadcom hardware that works with VMware software. That could result in “higher prices, lower quality and less innovation for business customers, and ultimately consumers,” the commission said. The commission has until May 11 to decide on whether or not to clear the deal, which was announced in May.

