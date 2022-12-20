Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement

Amazon has agreed to make major changes to its business practices to settle antitrust investigations that found the ecommerce giant gave itself an unfair advantage over rival merchants. The EU’s executive Commission said Tuesday that Amazon promised to give products from rival sellers equal visibility in the “buy box.” The company also pledged to stop using “non-public data” from independent sellers on its platform to provide insights into its own products to compete against those merchants. The agreement allows Amazon to avoid a legal battle with the E.U.’s top antitrust watchdog that could have ended with huge fines. The deal only applies to Amazon’s business practices in Europe.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.