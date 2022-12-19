Hong Kong leader to meet Xi on maiden duty visit to Beijing

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee said he will meet China’s President Xi Jinping to report on the city’s political, economic and COVID-19 situations during his visit in Beijing this week. Lee promised to reflect Hong Kongers’ hopes to reopen the border with mainland China, but he did not say when that will happen. Most checkpoints have been closed during much of the pandemic. Last month, Lee asked Beijing to make a ruling that could effectively block prominent pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai from hiring a British lawyer for his national security trial. Lee said Tuesday he anticipated Beijing would decide as soon as possible. Lai’s trial has been postponed as the city awaits Beijing’s decision.

