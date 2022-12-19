Florida airports expected to set records during holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the coronavirus pandemic at Florida’s two most bustling airports. Orlando International Airport is the state’s busiest airport and was the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. last year. It is expected to host 2.9 million passengers during the holiday season. That would mark a 17% increase over the same period last year. Miami International Airport is expected to host 2.5 million passengers for a holiday travel period that extends from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6. Jan. 6 is Three Kings’ Day, the final Christmas celebration held by many Christians in Latin America and Spain.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.