Buffett’s company adds former director’s son to its board

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company is adding the son of one of its former directors to its board. Berkshire Hathaway said Monday that Thomas Murphy Jr. who co-founded a private equity firm called Crestview Partners, will join its board. His dad, Thomas Murphy, was a longtime friend of Buffett’s and had served as Berkshire chairman in the past and previously led Capital Cities/ABC. The elder Murphy resigned from Berkshire’s board in February before dying in May. The younger Murphy will replace David Gottesman who died in September. The appointment will bring Berkshire back in compliance with New York Stock Exchange rules that require a majority of a company’s board to be independent directors.

