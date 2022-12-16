Officials order cleanup at Iowa plant rocked by explosion

Iowa officials have ordered a company to clean up and stabilize its shingle recycling plant where an explosion and fire last week that injured around a dozen people and forced the evacuation of nearby homes. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately stabilize hazardous conditions at the Marengo plant, to remove all solid waste on-site and to clean up contaminated soil and water. The order also details an unsuccessful 19-month effort by the department to inspect the plant and get information from C6-Zero and its owner, Howard Brand, about the its operations.

